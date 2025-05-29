Left Menu

GNC India Unveils Fat-Burning Protein Innovation with Keto Surge

GNC India launches the innovative GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey + Keto Surge, a dual-action supplement combining protein and fat-burning ingredients. It caters to fitness enthusiasts, supporting weight loss and muscle gain with ingredients like L-Carnitine, CLA, and Garcinia Cambogia for enhanced metabolism and digestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, May 28 — GNC, through its Indian franchisee Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Limited, has introduced a groundbreaking product: the GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey + Keto Surge. This unique supplement blends high-quality whey protein with fat-burning components aimed at supporting weight loss and lean muscle creation.

Ashutosh Taparia, Managing Director at Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Limited, highlighted the significance of addressing the evolving health goals of consumers. He emphasized that Keto Surge fills a crucial need by offering solutions that support both fat loss and muscle gain, marking it as a smarter fitness alternative.

Balaji Uppala, CEO of GNC India, stated that the product's innovation is tailored for Indian fitness enthusiasts, merging reliable protein and proven fat-loss ingredients. Available in a chocolate flavor, Keto Surge suits all fitness levels and is accessible on various online platforms and select stores.

