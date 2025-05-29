Stress: The Unseen Barrier to Dementia Prevention

Dementia risk among Americans is much higher than previously believed, with a recent study finding a 42% likelihood of development between ages 55 and 95. This risk rises for women, Black adults, and those with specific genetic factors.

While the conversation around staving off cognitive decline gains traction, chronic stress—an often-neglected component—plays a significant role in cognitive health. Professors at Penn State's Center for Healthy Aging highlight how stress impacts aging and increases dementia risk.

Research indicates more frequent stressful events among today's middle-aged and older Americans, driven by economic and job insecurity. Understanding how stress affects cognitive aging has become critical, yet it remains largely unaddressed in dementia prevention strategies.

