Stress: The Unseen Barrier to Dementia Prevention
Recent studies show a 42% likelihood of Americans developing dementia by age 95, with higher risks in women, Black adults, and those with genetic predisposition. Chronic stress, often overlooked in dementia prevention, significantly impacts cognitive health. Addressing stress through lifestyle changes can reduce these risks.
Dementia risk among Americans is much higher than previously believed, with a recent study finding a 42% likelihood of development between ages 55 and 95. This risk rises for women, Black adults, and those with specific genetic factors.
While the conversation around staving off cognitive decline gains traction, chronic stress—an often-neglected component—plays a significant role in cognitive health. Professors at Penn State's Center for Healthy Aging highlight how stress impacts aging and increases dementia risk.
Research indicates more frequent stressful events among today's middle-aged and older Americans, driven by economic and job insecurity. Understanding how stress affects cognitive aging has become critical, yet it remains largely unaddressed in dementia prevention strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SmallRig Unites Global Imaging Forces: 1st Shenzhen International Image Culture Week to Launch This May With SmallRig Awards 98 Finalists Announced
FAA Outages Highlight Aging Air Traffic Control Infrastructure
Delhi Launches Landmark Brain Health Clinic Initiative
Unlocking Longevity: The Carb Connection to Healthy Aging
Kuki Community Demands Substantive Dialogue Before Engaging with Indian Government