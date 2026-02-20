Boycott or Beef Fest: The Raging Debate Over 'Kerala Story 2'

Left Menu

MSF, a student group, calls for boycotting 'Kerala Story 2', while criticizing SFI's 'beef fest' protest. MSF's Najaf argues it's disrespectful to Hindus who avoid beef for religious reasons. He advocates for more constructive protest methods, urging respect for all faiths and individual dietary choices.

Updated: 20-02-2026 17:37 IST
The student wing MSF, allied with Congress, has urged a boycott of 'Kerala Story 2', while expressing concerns about a 'beef fest' organized by SFI as a form of protest against the film.

MSF's state general secretary C K Najaf voiced opposition to the event, warning it may offend Hindus who abstain from beef for religious reasons and criticized stereotypes about non-beef-eating Hindus being labeled as pro-RSS.

Najaf called for respect for all faiths and suggested more constructive methods of protest. 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, is set for release on February 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

