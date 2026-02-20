Boycott or Beef Fest: The Raging Debate Over 'Kerala Story 2'

The student wing MSF, allied with Congress, has urged a boycott of 'Kerala Story 2', while expressing concerns about a 'beef fest' organized by SFI as a form of protest against the film.

MSF's state general secretary C K Najaf voiced opposition to the event, warning it may offend Hindus who abstain from beef for religious reasons and criticized stereotypes about non-beef-eating Hindus being labeled as pro-RSS.

Najaf called for respect for all faiths and suggested more constructive methods of protest. 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, is set for release on February 27.

