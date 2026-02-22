City Erupts in Protest Over Alleged Tyre Damaging by Officials

In a dramatic turn of events, widespread protests have erupted across the city following allegations that the district administration's Assistant Commissioner, aided by local police, damaged tyres of traders' vehicles during an anti-encroachment initiative, according to The Express Tribune.

Eyewitnesses and affected shopkeepers reported that approximately 13 vehicles were targeted, leading to significant financial loss and damage. Traders allege that the officials failed to follow proper legal protocols, choosing destructive methods over lawful fines or impounding of the vehicles, which they argue represents an overextension of authority.

Outraged citizens have taken to the streets, blocking major thoroughfares in protest and demanding accountability. Sardar Shah Nawaz, head of the All Traders Federation, has filed a complaint against the implicated Assistant Commissioner, seeking a transparent judicial inquiry to address what many are calling a misuse of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)