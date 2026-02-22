Left Menu

City Erupts in Protest Over Alleged Tyre Damaging by Officials

Protests have engulfed the city as traders accuse the district administration of illegally damaging vehicle tyres during an anti-encroachment drive. Allegations of power misuse have fueled public outrage, leading to demands for accountability and a judicial inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:18 IST
City Erupts in Protest Over Alleged Tyre Damaging by Officials
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic turn of events, widespread protests have erupted across the city following allegations that the district administration's Assistant Commissioner, aided by local police, damaged tyres of traders' vehicles during an anti-encroachment initiative, according to The Express Tribune.

Eyewitnesses and affected shopkeepers reported that approximately 13 vehicles were targeted, leading to significant financial loss and damage. Traders allege that the officials failed to follow proper legal protocols, choosing destructive methods over lawful fines or impounding of the vehicles, which they argue represents an overextension of authority.

Outraged citizens have taken to the streets, blocking major thoroughfares in protest and demanding accountability. Sardar Shah Nawaz, head of the All Traders Federation, has filed a complaint against the implicated Assistant Commissioner, seeking a transparent judicial inquiry to address what many are calling a misuse of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

 India
2
Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

 India
3
Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

 Global
4
Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026