Delhi's Medical Boost: Genetics Ward and New Units Unveiled at LNJP Hospital

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, unveiled new medical facilities at LNJP Hospital, including a cutting-edge medical genetics ward. This initiative marks Delhi's first and the country's fourth such unit, focusing on treating and researching genetic disorders. Advanced technology will allow testing using just a drop of blood.

Also opening were a Lactation Management Unit and a Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing lab. The lactation unit offers critical support for premature infants whose mothers face feeding challenges, highlighting the importance of breast milk in infant health.

Gupta critiqued the former administration for inadequate healthcare infrastructure, citing that Delhi falls short of the WHO's recommended hospital bed ratio. She reflected on the Covid crisis's toll due to insufficient beds and oxygen supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)