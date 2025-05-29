Left Menu

Eli Lilly and Apollo Join Forces to Combat Obesity and Diabetes in India

Eli Lilly and Company (India) partners with Apollo Group to enhance awareness and healthcare solutions for obesity and type 2 diabetes in India. This initiative aims to educate and implement preventive measures nationwide, leveraging Apollo's extensive healthcare network to transform obesity and diabetes care.

  • India

Eli Lilly and Company (India) has announced a significant partnership with the Apollo Group, targeting the enhancement of healthcare awareness surrounding obesity and type 2 diabetes across India.

This collaboration involves Apollo Clinic and Apollo HealthCo, emphasizing education and the promotion of preventive healthcare solutions through the broad Apollo medical network.

Leaders from both organizations express a commitment to transforming the landscape of obesity and diabetes management throughout the nation, aiming to establish Centres of Excellence and improve patient outcomes drastically.

