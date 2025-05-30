Controversy Over Privatization of Medical Colleges Sparks Debate

In a heated accusation, YSRCP leader V Rajani has taken a stand against the TDP-led NDA government, condemning its move to privatize medical colleges as an 'institutional betrayal.'

Rajani highlighted that former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated the construction of 17 medical colleges with world-class facilities during his tenure. However, she pointed out that only five of them have been completed.

Addressing a press conference, Rajani alleged that the government leases prime land at undervalued rates, transferring control to private entities and jeopardizing free healthcare and medical education for underprivileged sections.