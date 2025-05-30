Left Menu

Controversy Over Privatization of Medical Colleges Sparks Debate

YSRCP's V Rajani criticizes the TDP-led NDA government for privatizing medical colleges, describing it as an institutional betrayal. Despite initiating the construction of 17 colleges during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure, only five were completed. Rajani alleges that public funds are mismanaged, impacting healthcare access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-05-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 00:35 IST
Controversy Over Privatization of Medical Colleges Sparks Debate
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated accusation, YSRCP leader V Rajani has taken a stand against the TDP-led NDA government, condemning its move to privatize medical colleges as an 'institutional betrayal.'

Rajani highlighted that former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated the construction of 17 medical colleges with world-class facilities during his tenure. However, she pointed out that only five of them have been completed.

Addressing a press conference, Rajani alleged that the government leases prime land at undervalued rates, transferring control to private entities and jeopardizing free healthcare and medical education for underprivileged sections.

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

