Left Menu

White House Pledges Fixes to Kennedy's MAHA Report Amidst Controversy

The White House will address errors in the 'Make America Healthy Again' report led by HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. Despite citing non-existent studies, the report's core messages remain intact, aimed at reforming public health policies. Updates are underway following media scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 01:49 IST
White House Pledges Fixes to Kennedy's MAHA Report Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House has acknowledged errors in the 'Make America Healthy Again' (MAHA) report, championed by US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. The report, aimed at reforming America's health landscape, was scrutinized after media reports found inaccuracies in its cited studies.

Despite the reported issues, the White House insisted that the content's substance stands as a landmark in health policy reform. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt assured reporters that the 'technical errors' are being addressed, emphasizing the report's transformative potential for public health.

The report drew additional controversy after NOTUS reported that some cited studies were non-existent or misrepresented, especially concerning children's health. Kennedy's efforts to instate 'radical transparency' and reform health policies are ongoing, with policy recommendations expected by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025