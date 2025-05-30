White House Pledges Fixes to Kennedy's MAHA Report Amidst Controversy
The White House will address errors in the 'Make America Healthy Again' report led by HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. Despite citing non-existent studies, the report's core messages remain intact, aimed at reforming public health policies. Updates are underway following media scrutiny.
The White House has acknowledged errors in the 'Make America Healthy Again' (MAHA) report, championed by US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. The report, aimed at reforming America's health landscape, was scrutinized after media reports found inaccuracies in its cited studies.
Despite the reported issues, the White House insisted that the content's substance stands as a landmark in health policy reform. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt assured reporters that the 'technical errors' are being addressed, emphasizing the report's transformative potential for public health.
The report drew additional controversy after NOTUS reported that some cited studies were non-existent or misrepresented, especially concerning children's health. Kennedy's efforts to instate 'radical transparency' and reform health policies are ongoing, with policy recommendations expected by year-end.
