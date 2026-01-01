Left Menu

Haryana Clamps Down on High-Dose Nimesulide to Safeguard Public Health

The Haryana government has announced a ban on the sale and distribution of oral formulations containing over 100 mg of Nimesulide. The Health Minister cited health risks and the availability of safer alternatives as reasons for the ban. Regular inspections and strict compliance measures will be enforced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:33 IST
The Haryana government has imposed a ban on the manufacture, sale, and distribution of oral formulations containing more than 100 mg of Nimesulide. Health Minister Arti Singh Rao announced the decision on Thursday, emphasizing the protection of public health against the potential risks posed by high doses of the drug.

Nimesulide, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, is popularly used to relieve pain, inflammation, and fever. However, mounting scientific evidence suggests that higher concentrations could pose health risks, prompting the government to advocate for safer alternatives.

Health Department directives urge drug manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and chemists to adhere strictly to the ban. State Drugs Controller Lalit Kumar Goyal confirmed that the move follows a central government notification after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

