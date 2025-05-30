Tariffs and Spending: Navigating Economic Uncertainty in the U.S.

The U.S. witnessed a small increase in consumer spending in April, as individuals rushed to buy goods before higher import duties were enforced. Despite the modest 0.2% rise, a notable drop from March's 0.7% growth, economists aligned with expectations set at 0.2%.

The stimulus from previous pre-emptive buying is dwindling, while revised import tariffs on Chinese goods now face uncertainty after a significant trade court ruling. Economists fear President Trump's trade policies could stifle economic progress and intensify inflationary pressures, a concern mirrored by Federal Reserve officials.

Recent data reveals a contracting economy at a 0.2% annualized rate for the first quarter, with inflation remaining moderate in April. Despite subdued official reports, anticipation lingers for inflation acceleration as the year progresses, prompted by elevated goods prices from tariffs.

