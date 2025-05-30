Tariffs and Spending: Navigating Economic Uncertainty in the U.S.
U.S. consumer spending slightly increased in April, driven by pre-emptive buying before tariff hikes. Revised tariffs on Chinese imports contribute to economic uncertainty. The Federal Reserve is concerned about potential risks to economic growth and inflation. Inflation trends show modest increases, influenced by ongoing trade policies.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. witnessed a small increase in consumer spending in April, as individuals rushed to buy goods before higher import duties were enforced. Despite the modest 0.2% rise, a notable drop from March's 0.7% growth, economists aligned with expectations set at 0.2%.
The stimulus from previous pre-emptive buying is dwindling, while revised import tariffs on Chinese goods now face uncertainty after a significant trade court ruling. Economists fear President Trump's trade policies could stifle economic progress and intensify inflationary pressures, a concern mirrored by Federal Reserve officials.
Recent data reveals a contracting economy at a 0.2% annualized rate for the first quarter, with inflation remaining moderate in April. Despite subdued official reports, anticipation lingers for inflation acceleration as the year progresses, prompted by elevated goods prices from tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Sentiment Wavers Amid Currency Volatility and Trade Uncertainty
Global Markets Await U.S. Retail Data and Walmart Earnings Amid Uncertainty
Market Uncertainty: Stocks and Dollar Hit by Global Tensions
Diplomatic Dance: Uncertainty in Ukraine-Russia Talks
Arvind Ltd Thrives Amid Global Uncertainty with Promising Textile Growth