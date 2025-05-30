Global Headlines: Health Sector Developments and Trade Bans

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given its nod to Alcon's new dry-eye treatment, sparking expectations of increased sales in forthcoming years. Spun off from Novartis, Alcon eyes growth in the latter half of 2025 and beyond.

In a move to prevent avian influenza, China has stopped importing poultry products from Brazil, the world's top chicken exporter. This follows Brazil's confirmation of bird flu in a commercial poultry farm.

French authorities aim to protect children by banning smoking in public spaces including beaches and parks starting July. This initiative mirrors widespread European measures against smoking but allows exceptions for outdoor cafe terraces and excludes electronic cigarettes.

