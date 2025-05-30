Left Menu

Global Headlines: Health Sector Developments and Trade Bans

The US FDA approves Alcon's dry-eye drug, China bans Brazilian poultry imports due to avian influenza, and various lawsuits and investments shape the global health sector. France plans to ban smoking in public places to protect children, and Regeneron's shares drop on mixed drug trial results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:35 IST
Global Headlines: Health Sector Developments and Trade Bans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given its nod to Alcon's new dry-eye treatment, sparking expectations of increased sales in forthcoming years. Spun off from Novartis, Alcon eyes growth in the latter half of 2025 and beyond.

In a move to prevent avian influenza, China has stopped importing poultry products from Brazil, the world's top chicken exporter. This follows Brazil's confirmation of bird flu in a commercial poultry farm.

French authorities aim to protect children by banning smoking in public spaces including beaches and parks starting July. This initiative mirrors widespread European measures against smoking but allows exceptions for outdoor cafe terraces and excludes electronic cigarettes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025