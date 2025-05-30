Ayush Ministry Launches AyushSuraksha Portal to Strengthen Consumer Safety

In a pivotal development aimed at strengthening consumer protection and enhancing regulatory oversight in India's traditional medicine ecosystem, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, and Union Minister of State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, officially launched the AyushSuraksha Portal on May 30, 2025, at Ayush Bhawan, New Delhi. This initiative marks a decisive moment in the Ministry of Ayush's ongoing efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement across the Ayush sector, which encompasses Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy systems.

Empowering Citizens and Practitioners Alike

Speaking at the launch event, Minister Jadhav highlighted the portal’s strategic role: “With the launch of the AyushSuraksha Portal, we are empowering citizens and professionals alike to become active participants in safeguarding the integrity of Ayush systems. This platform will serve as a vigilant watchtower against misleading advertisements and ensure that only safe and credible products reach the people.”

The portal is not merely a reporting tool; it represents a systemic shift toward proactive governance and community involvement. It facilitates public engagement by allowing individuals to directly report misleading advertisements or adverse drug reactions (ADRs), thereby encouraging a collaborative approach to health safety and product credibility in the Ayush space.

Regulatory Convergence and Real-Time Monitoring

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, underscored the portal’s robust technical architecture and regulatory importance. “The AyushSuraksha Portal represents a significant advancement in pharmacovigilance and regulatory convergence within the Ayush ecosystem. By integrating data from State Licensing Authorities, national pharmacovigilance centres, and key regulatory stakeholders, the portal facilitates real-time monitoring, systematic analysis, and coordinated action,” he said.

The portal is a unified digital platform that connects numerous regulatory and institutional stakeholders including:

State Licensing Authorities

Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS)

Ayush vertical under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoI&B)

Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA)

National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM)

National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH)

Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)

This integration ensures swift inter-agency coordination and effective enforcement, with all stakeholders contributing to a centralized data stream on misleading advertisements and drug-related safety issues.

Supreme Court Mandate and Proactive Compliance

The AyushSuraksha Portal is a direct response to the Supreme Court’s order dated July 30, 2024, in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 645/2022. The Court mandated the creation of a centralized digital dashboard to systematically track and publish data concerning misleading advertisements and ADRs in the Ayush domain. Importantly, the Ministry of Ayush has completed and launched this initiative ahead of the Court’s stipulated deadline of June 2025, demonstrating both efficiency and commitment.

The Court also emphasized the need for State Licensing Authorities to share inter-state referrals, update case statuses, and ensure a uniform compliance mechanism. The AyushSuraksha Portal delivers on these fronts with comprehensive tracking and documentation functionalities.

Pre-Launch Preparation and Stakeholder Training

In preparation for the national rollout, a training session for nodal officers representing various stakeholder organizations was conducted on April 9, 2025, under the leadership of Dr. Kousthubha Upadhyaya, Adviser (Ayurveda), Ministry of Ayush. The session ensured that all regulatory actors were well-equipped to operate the portal and respond to reported cases effectively.

Citizen-Centric Design and Transparency

One of the portal’s key innovations is its user-friendly interface designed for public access. Citizens can log complaints regarding misleading health claims or adverse effects of Ayush products through a streamlined digital form. Each report is tracked in real time, with visibility into subsequent regulatory actions taken—fostering transparency and trust.

Moreover, the portal serves as a dynamic information repository for policy makers, researchers, and public health officials, allowing them to identify trends, trace high-risk products, and respond with targeted regulatory strategies.

A New Era for Traditional Medicine Safety

The launch of the AyushSuraksha Portal signals a new era of digitized vigilance and public accountability in India’s traditional medicine landscape. By combining technological innovation, inter-agency coordination, and citizen participation, the Ministry of Ayush has set a precedent for how legacy health systems can be modernized without compromising on authenticity or safety.

In a nation where millions depend on traditional medicine, the AyushSuraksha Portal stands as a guardian of public health, a beacon of good governance, and a model for regulatory transformation.