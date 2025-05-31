FDA Greenlights Moderna's mNEXSPIKE for Enhanced COVID-19 Protection

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for Moderna's latest COVID-19 vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, targeting individuals aged 65 and above, as well as people aged 12 to 64 with underlying risk factors. This decision follows new regulatory standards implemented by the agency.

The mNEXSPIKE vaccine is expected to enhance protection against severe COVID-19, particularly for at-risk populations, as reported by Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel. The vaccine is notable for its ability to be stored in refrigerators, facilitating easier distribution and longer shelf life, which could be crucial for vaccination campaigns in developing countries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to allow COVID vaccinations for healthy children, assuring that parents and doctors can decide its necessity. Moderna hopes mNEXSPIKE's superior efficacy, compared to its predecessor Spikevax, will counteract declining demand for its original vaccine and augment its strategic presence in the mRNA vaccine market.