Aayush Wellness Limited Achieves Record Growth in Preventive Healthcare

Aayush Wellness Limited reported record financial growth for FY 2024-25, with revenue surging 8,645% from the previous year. The company, a leader in preventive healthcare, credits its strong performance to a growing health and wellness portfolio and innovative offerings like its Health ATM. Shares have increased significantly, reflecting investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Aayush Wellness Limited has announced impressive financial results for the fiscal year 2024-25, with revenues reaching Rs. 7,338.59 lakh—a staggering 8,645% increase from last year's Rs. 83.92 lakh. The company's net profit climbed to Rs. 336.58 lakh, marking a 489% rise from the previous fiscal year.

In the fourth quarter alone, the net profit was Rs. 109.3 lakh, up by 546.6% from the same quarter the previous year. The quarter's revenue hit Rs. 2,236.81 lakh, underscoring strong demand for its health and wellness products. Managing Director Naveena Kumar expressed confidence in continued growth, citing robust product launches and vertical expansions.

The launch of an innovative Health ATM in Mumbai further cements Aayush Wellness's market presence. This initiative aims at early diagnosis and preventive care, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. With offerings in nutrition and holistic health improvements, the company maintains a focus on accessible, cost-effective health solutions.

