Odisha's Year-Long Crusade Against Tobacco & Drugs Unveiled

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched a year-long state-wide campaign against drugs and intoxicants on 'World No Tobacco Day.' Majhi highlighted the need for public awareness to combat tobacco-related deaths, stressing a collaborative effort with Excise, Home Department, and Narcotics Control Bureau. The campaign features various activities, including door-to-door outreach, public education, and a new excise policy.

Updated: 31-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent drive against the rising scourge of tobacco and drug use, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the commencement of a comprehensive year-long state-wide campaign. Launched on 'World No Tobacco Day,' the initiative aims to curb tobacco-related deaths, which affect 1.4 million people in India annually.

Addressing an audience gathered for the state-level program, Chief Minister Majhi urged the public, particularly the youth, to embrace a life free from addiction. He emphasized that education and awareness are crucial in reducing tobacco-related harm, which accounts for 10% of the country's annual death toll.

As part of the campaign, a door-to-door outreach program was unveiled to inform citizens about the health risks associated with tobacco use. The campaign will span over a year in multiple phases, culminating with the introduction of a new excise policy targeting intoxicants. A collaborative approach involving the Excise Department, Home Department, and Narcotics Control Bureau will fortify efforts to combat the sale and usage of harmful substances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

