Sun Pharma's $100M Innovation Leap: Commercializing New Frontiers

In a significant stride, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is poised to inject USD 100 million into commercializing its innovative product line this fiscal year, disclosed Chairman Dilip Shanghvi.

The Mumbai-headquartered pharmaceutical giant emphasizes strengthening its specialised product portfolio, highlighting the forthcoming launches of Unloxcyt for metastatic squamous cell carcinoma and Leqselvi for severe alopecia areata.

With strategic global partnerships and acquisitions like Checkpoint Therapeutics, Sun Pharma anticipates sustaining mid-to-high single-digit growth and scaling research endeavors in the coming fiscal.