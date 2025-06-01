Left Menu

Maharashtra COVID-19 Update: Cases Rise as Most Recover

Maharashtra reported 65 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state's total to 814 for the year. While active cases stand at 506, 300 have recovered. Eight fatalities have been recorded, primarily among those with pre-existing conditions. Majority of cases remain mild and patients are receiving regular treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:43 IST
Maharashtra COVID-19 Update: Cases Rise as Most Recover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 65 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the year's total to 814, according to the health department.

The state's active caseload is now 506, with 300 recoveries. Unfortunately, eight people have succumbed to the virus, most of whom had underlying health issues.

Despite the rise in cases, the majority are mild, and patients are receiving standard treatments, says the health department.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025