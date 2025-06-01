Maharashtra COVID-19 Update: Cases Rise as Most Recover
Maharashtra reported 65 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state's total to 814 for the year. While active cases stand at 506, 300 have recovered. Eight fatalities have been recorded, primarily among those with pre-existing conditions. Majority of cases remain mild and patients are receiving regular treatment.
On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 65 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the year's total to 814, according to the health department.
The state's active caseload is now 506, with 300 recoveries. Unfortunately, eight people have succumbed to the virus, most of whom had underlying health issues.
Despite the rise in cases, the majority are mild, and patients are receiving standard treatments, says the health department.
