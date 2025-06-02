Health Headlines: Poultry Surge, Breast Cancer Breakthroughs & Telehealth Turmoil

Thailand's poultry industry anticipates growth this year, capitalizing on Brazil's bird flu outbreak and reduced feed costs. Charoen Pokphand Foods CEO, Prasit Boondoungprasert, sees a favorable market for Thailand, the third largest chicken meat exporter.

Innovative breast cancer treatments are underway. AstraZeneca's experimental pill camizestrant, identified via a blood test, lowers disease progression by 50%. Meanwhile, Pfizer and Arvinas report advancements with their drug delaying progression beyond AstraZeneca's Faslodex. These findings, shared at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting, could influence treatment protocols.

Telehealth platform Hims & Hers plans to lay off 68 employees due to the U.S. FDA's ban on manufacturing copies of Wegovy, resulting in a stock drop. Despite the cuts, Hims aims for strategic growth by entering markets for low testosterone, menopause treatments, and agreements to help patients access Wegovy.

(With inputs from agencies.)