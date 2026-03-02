Hims & Hers Health Faces Regulatory and Expansion Challenges Amid Growth Ambitions

Telehealth company Hims & Hers Health is grappling with regulatory challenges while aiming to reduce its dependency on compounded GLP-1 sales in the U.S. After drawing scrutiny for its planned launch of a $49 version of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill, the company withdrew following warnings from the FDA.

The company also revealed it's under investigation by the SEC, introducing uncertainty in its growth plans as it expands into countries like the UK and Australia. Despite predicted 15% revenue growth in 2026, analysts have lowered share price targets due to financial and regulatory pressures.

Novo Nordisk has sued Hims over compounded versions of its products, raising legal risks alongside the threat of potential FDA regulatory changes. Meanwhile, Hims' international expansion efforts have led to increased costs, impacting profits despite efforts to tap non-weight-loss markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)