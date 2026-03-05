Left Menu

Custodial Tragedy in Ranchi: Man Accused of Murder Hangs Himself

In Jharkhand, a man accused of murdering a 12-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in police custody, prompting the suspension of officers and an inquiry. The accused, Jagai Munda, was involved in a personal vendetta involving the victim's mother. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Updated: 05-03-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:56 IST
Custodial Tragedy in Ranchi: Man Accused of Murder Hangs Himself
A man accused of the murder of a young boy reportedly took his own life while in police custody in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, raising serious questions about custodial security. The incident has led the Ranchi SSP to suspend five police officers, with recommendations for departmental action against two others.

The accused, identified as Jagai Munda, a 45-year-old resident of Saiko in Khunti district, was brought to Namkum police station where the alleged suicide occurred. Munda was accused of strangling a 12-year-old boy to death, a crime reportedly rooted in his tumultuous personal life and alleged affair with the child's mother.

The police have initiated a probe into the custodial death, amid claims that Munda used a provided blanket for self-harm. The tragedy, compounded by the slaying of the young boy, underscores the need for comprehensive investigations into personal vendettas and the protocols of custody management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

