Two COVID-19 cases reported in Indore; tally rises to 25 since Jan 1

Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported two COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the states commercial capital to 25 since January 1 this year, an official said.The two comprise a 21 year-old man hailing from Dewas who had returned from Delhi on May 27, while the second is a 35-year-old man from here, District Epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said.They do not have serious symptoms.

Updated: 02-06-2025 22:09 IST
Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported two COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state's commercial capital to 25 since January 1 this year, an official said.

The two comprise a 21 year-old man hailing from Dewas who had returned from Delhi on May 27, while the second is a 35-year-old man from here, District Epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said.

''They do not have serious symptoms. The sister of the man who returned from Delhi is already infected with coronavirus. The man from Indore has said he has not travelled outside the city in the last few days. At present there are 12 patients, all of whom are in home isolation,'' Mishra informed.

Since January 1, Indore has seen 25 COVID-19 cases. One person has died of the ailment. He was suffering from a serious kidney ailment, Mishra added.

