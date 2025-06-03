Kerala Reinvents Anganwadi Meals: From Upma to Egg Biryani

In a significant response to a child's viral video, Kerala's Health Minister Veena George has revamped the menu in village anganwadis, replacing the monotonous upma with nutritional and popular dishes like egg biryani. This comes as part of the state's initiative to introduce a wider variety of meals.

Unveiled on Tuesday, the new menu includes dishes such as pulav, dal payasam, and nutri laddus, aimed at delivering both joy and better nutrition to children. Minister George emphasized that this is the first unified menu for state-run childcare centers, designed to reduce sugar and salt while increasing protein content.

The menu now covers supplementary nutrition for all meals and brings back traditional snacks, boosting overall nutritional intake. The changes were announced at the state-level Praveshanotsavam ceremony, fulfilling a promise made after young Shanku's request for biryani and chicken fry went viral.

