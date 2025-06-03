Maharashtra Sees Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Continuing Health Crisis

Maharashtra reported a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 86 new positive cases detected, bringing the total number of infections for the year to 959, according to official health department data.

Among the newly reported cases, Mumbai accounted for 26, Pune city for 24, and smaller numbers were reported from Thane, Navi Mumbai, and other cities. The health department reports a total of 14 deaths in the state, 13 of which involved patients with existing comorbidities.

Despite ongoing efforts, active cases stand at 510, with the state's testing tally reaching 12,880. Regular treatment protocols are being followed for all COVID-19 positive patients in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)