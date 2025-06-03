Left Menu

Maharashtra Sees Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Continuing Health Crisis

Maharashtra has reported 86 new COVID-19 cases, increasing total infections since January to 959. Of these, 435 have recovered, and 510 remain active. The death toll is 14 after four recent deaths, mainly in Nagpur. The testing count has reached 12,880 as treatment continues for positive patients.

Maharashtra reported a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 86 new positive cases detected, bringing the total number of infections for the year to 959, according to official health department data.

Among the newly reported cases, Mumbai accounted for 26, Pune city for 24, and smaller numbers were reported from Thane, Navi Mumbai, and other cities. The health department reports a total of 14 deaths in the state, 13 of which involved patients with existing comorbidities.

Despite ongoing efforts, active cases stand at 510, with the state's testing tally reaching 12,880. Regular treatment protocols are being followed for all COVID-19 positive patients in the state.

