Moderna's New Vaccine Faces Comprehensive Placebo-Controlled Trial
Moderna will conduct a placebo-controlled trial for its new COVID-19 vaccine, as announced by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The trial will address concerns over the FDA's limited approval by monitoring all adverse outcomes in high-risk populations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 03:04 IST
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Tuesday that Moderna has agreed to conduct a true placebo-controlled trial for its latest COVID-19 vaccine.
Kennedy highlighted existing concerns regarding the Food and Drug Administration's limited approval of the new mRNA vaccine, which has initially been designated for high-risk groups.
He assured that the agency is committed to thoroughly monitoring and collecting data on any adverse outcomes that may arise throughout the trial's duration.
