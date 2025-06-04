Mysterious Illness Strikes Telangana Mental Health Institute: One Dead, 70 Affected

A mysterious illness outbreak at the Telangana government's Institute of Mental Health has resulted in one death and around 70 patients suffering from vomiting and diarrhea, according to officials. The incident took place on Tuesday, sparking an immediate investigation into the possible causes.

The deceased patient was found unresponsive on Tuesday morning and, despite resuscitation efforts, was pronounced dead at the state-run Osmania General Hospital, confirmed Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

Authorities have sent water samples from the institute to the government's Institute of Preventive Medicine, but no issues have been reported so far. Foodborne illness remains a possibility as stool and vomit analyses are underway. Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has been briefed and has issued essential directives regarding the situation.

