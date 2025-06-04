Left Menu

Mysterious Illness Strikes Telangana Mental Health Institute: One Dead, 70 Affected

A sudden illness outbreak at Telangana's Institute of Mental Health has left one person dead and about 70 others with vomiting and diarrhea symptoms. Officials are investigating potential causes, with water and food poisoning being primary concerns. All affected patients are under medical observation and stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 10:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mysterious illness outbreak at the Telangana government's Institute of Mental Health has resulted in one death and around 70 patients suffering from vomiting and diarrhea, according to officials. The incident took place on Tuesday, sparking an immediate investigation into the possible causes.

The deceased patient was found unresponsive on Tuesday morning and, despite resuscitation efforts, was pronounced dead at the state-run Osmania General Hospital, confirmed Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

Authorities have sent water samples from the institute to the government's Institute of Preventive Medicine, but no issues have been reported so far. Foodborne illness remains a possibility as stool and vomit analyses are underway. Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has been briefed and has issued essential directives regarding the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

