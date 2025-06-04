Left Menu

Revolutionary Heart Procedure Pioneered at Jaipur's Eternal Hospital

Doctors at Eternal Hospital in Jaipur have successfully performed Rajasthan's first Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement (TTVR), avoiding open-heart surgery. This groundbreaking procedure offers new hope for high-risk patients with deteriorating conditions, boasting quicker recoveries compared to traditional surgeries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-06-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 10:16 IST
Revolutionary Heart Procedure Pioneered at Jaipur's Eternal Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic achievement for Rajasthan's medical sector, doctors at Eternal Hospital, Jaipur, have successfully performed the state's first Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement (TTVR), eliminating the need for traditional open-heart surgery. This advancement marks a significant milestone in minimally invasive heart procedures.

Dr. Prem Ratan Degawat, leading the operation, reported that a 57-year-old patient, previously subjected to multiple open-heart surgeries, was treated with TTVR due to severe risks associated with further surgical interventions. The quick, 30-minute procedure allowed a rapid recovery, with discharge occurring just three days post-operation.

The success of this innovative procedure underlines Eternal Hospital's commitment to delivering world-class cardiac care in Rajasthan. Co-chairperson Mrs. Manju Sharma and CEO Dr. Pracheesh Prakash emphasized the new hope this brings to patients deemed inoperable under traditional methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025