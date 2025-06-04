Revolutionary Heart Procedure Pioneered at Jaipur's Eternal Hospital

In a historic achievement for Rajasthan's medical sector, doctors at Eternal Hospital, Jaipur, have successfully performed the state's first Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement (TTVR), eliminating the need for traditional open-heart surgery. This advancement marks a significant milestone in minimally invasive heart procedures.

Dr. Prem Ratan Degawat, leading the operation, reported that a 57-year-old patient, previously subjected to multiple open-heart surgeries, was treated with TTVR due to severe risks associated with further surgical interventions. The quick, 30-minute procedure allowed a rapid recovery, with discharge occurring just three days post-operation.

The success of this innovative procedure underlines Eternal Hospital's commitment to delivering world-class cardiac care in Rajasthan. Co-chairperson Mrs. Manju Sharma and CEO Dr. Pracheesh Prakash emphasized the new hope this brings to patients deemed inoperable under traditional methods.

