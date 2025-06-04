Tripura Teams Up with AIIMS-New Delhi to Boost Healthcare
The Tripura government is partnering with AIIMS-New Delhi to enhance healthcare in the state. A team from AIIMS will visit Tripura to collaborate on research, development, and hospital management. The visit aims to upgrade healthcare facilities and benefit local health professionals.
In a strategic move to elevate healthcare standards, the Tripura government is set to collaborate with AIIMS-New Delhi, a senior official announced. A delegation from AIIMS, spearheaded by Director M Srinivas, is scheduled for a crucial two-day visit starting June 7.
Tripura's Health Secretary, Kiran Gitte, expressed eagerness to foster this collaboration, focusing on research, development, and hospital management to significantly enhance state healthcare services. The delegation will engage in discussions with Chief Minister Manik Saha to outline their objectives.
During the visit, the AIIMS team will assess facilities at GBP Hospital and Agartala Govt Medical College, addressing existing challenges and advising on upgrades. The initiative is expected to greatly benefit young healthcare professionals in Tripura, according to Deputy Medical Superintendent Kanak Chowdhury.
