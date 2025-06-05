CDC Shake-Up: Key Vaccine Expert Resigns Amidst Controversial Schedule Changes

Dr. Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos, a leading expert in pediatric infectious diseases, has stepped down from her position as co-leader of a CDC working group advising on COVID-19 vaccines. According to two sources, the expert has decided to leave the agency entirely, expressing her inability to continue protecting the most vulnerable U.S. populations within her current role.

The resignation closely follows Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s unexpected removal of COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women from the CDC's recommended immunization schedule. This move bypassed the usual process in which ACIP experts meet and vote on such changes before a final decision from the agency's director.

Despite these abrupt changes, the CDC maintains that COVID-19 vaccines are an option for children ages 6 months to 17 when deemed necessary. The ACIP is expected to convene, deliberate, and vote on COVID-19 vaccine recommendations in the coming June meeting. As dissent stirs within the CDC, the advisory panel continues to plan its next steps.