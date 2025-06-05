Left Menu

Dr Reddy's and Alvotech Unite to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment with Keytruda Biosimilar

Dr Reddy's Laboratories partners with Alvotech to co-develop and commercialize a biosimilar to Keytruda, a leading cancer treatment. This collaboration harnesses both companies' expertise in biosimilars to expand their global reach and make cost-effective biologic medications more available worldwide.

Updated: 05-06-2025 12:55 IST
  India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has formed a strategic alliance with global biotech firm Alvotech to develop and commercialize a biosimilar product targeting multiple types of cancer. This venture aims to produce a biosimilar to Keytruda (pembrolizumab), a significant drug in the oncology sector with sales reaching $29.5 billion in 2024.

The collaboration agreement involves Dr Reddy's and Alvotech jointly developing, manufacturing, and marketing the biosimilar candidate worldwide. This partnership is set to leverage the strengths of both companies, expediting the development process while extending the potential global market reach for this critical treatment.

Dr Reddy's CEO Erez Israeli emphasized the importance of oncology as a focus area for the company, noting the collaboration's potential to enhance their capabilities in immuno-oncology. Simultaneously, Alvotech's CEO Robert Wessman highlighted the partnership's role in expanding their pipeline and increasing the availability of cost-effective biologic medicines worldwide.

