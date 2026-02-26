Sasikala's New Political Venture: A New Dawn for Tamil Nadu Politics

Former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala announced plans to reveal the name of her new political party by next week, aiming to significantly impact the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

After ending her nine-year political hiatus coinciding with J Jayalalithaa's 78th birth anniversary, Sasikala launched her party flag, preparing for an electoral redirection.

Facing obstacles, including legal challenges and past political betrayal, Sasikala aims to offer a viable alternative to both the ruling DMK and AIADMK, leveraging her prominence in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)