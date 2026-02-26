Left Menu

Sasikala's New Political Venture: A New Dawn for Tamil Nadu Politics

V K Sasikala, expelled AIADMK leader, will announce her new party's name within a week. She aims for a decisive role in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, highlighting a new party flag on Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary. Sasikala critiques former ally Palaniswami and stresses active participation despite legal restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 12:23 IST
Former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala announced plans to reveal the name of her new political party by next week, aiming to significantly impact the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

After ending her nine-year political hiatus coinciding with J Jayalalithaa's 78th birth anniversary, Sasikala launched her party flag, preparing for an electoral redirection.

Facing obstacles, including legal challenges and past political betrayal, Sasikala aims to offer a viable alternative to both the ruling DMK and AIADMK, leveraging her prominence in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

