The Rising Storm: Europe's Cocaine Crisis Fuels Violent Surge

Cocaine trafficking in Europe is intensifying, leading to unprecedented violence in what were once some of the world's safest societies, according to Alexis Goosdeel, outgoing head of the European Union Drugs Agency. Speaking to The Associated Press, Goosdeel highlighted the alarming rise in drug-related violence, particularly in areas like Brussels.

With Antwerp becoming a primary entry point for cocaine in Europe, the resultant gang violence has spilled over into the city's streets and beyond. Seizures of the drug reached a record 419 tonnes across Europe last year, with Belgium, Spain, and the Netherlands accounting for the majority. This spike symbolizes broader security threats facing the continent.

Goosdeel warns that unlike opioids, there are no standard pharmacological treatments for stimulant addiction. This could potentially lead to a burgeoning public health crisis. He emphasizes the need for a proactive, compassionate approach to address the issue, distancing from punitive measures often seen elsewhere.