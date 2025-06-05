Left Menu

Wockhardt's Zaynich: A Game-Changer in Antibiotic Market

Wockhardt's novel antibiotic, Zaynich, has a potential market opportunity of USD 7 billion in the US and Europe. The company had a pre-NDA meeting with the USFDA, with plans to file in the second quarter of the current fiscal and aims for a launch in FY2026-27.

Updated: 05-06-2025 17:17 IST
Global pharmaceutical company Wockhardt has revealed that its new antibiotic, Zaynich, targets a lucrative USD 7 billion market in the US and Europe. The firm is advancing with regulatory processes, following a pre-NDA meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration in May 2025.

The drugmaker announced its intention to file for USFDA approval within the second quarter of the fiscal year, with hopes to bring Zaynich to market in 2026-27. Additionally, efforts are underway for European and emerging market approvals later in the financial year.

Wockhardt is also seeking approval in India, aiming for a domestic launch by the fiscal year's end. The antibiotic addresses gram-negative infections, potentially aiding 11 lakh cases in India. Recent reports also disclose an uptick in Wockhardt's financial performance, despite prior fiscal losses.

