Global Health Policy Shake-Ups: From Trump Tax Bill to UK Welfare Reforms
The health sector faces numerous challenges, from the projected 11 million increase in uninsured Americans under Trump's tax plan, to UK's mental health reforms potentially impacting welfare beneficiaries. Other updates include U.S. CDC committee resignation, Indonesia's new insurance regulation, and Brazil's control over a bird flu outbreak.
The health sector is grappling with significant policy changes across the globe. In the United States, the Congressional Budget Office has projected an 11 million increase in uninsured individuals over a decade, linked to President Trump's tax-cut legislation.
In the UK, one quarter of those receiving mental health-related welfare benefits expect financial losses due to proposed government reforms aimed at saving 4 billion pounds annually by 2030.
Elsewhere, the U.S. CDC has witnessed a resignation from its COVID-19 vaccine advisory committee, and Indonesia plans a new medical insurance co-payment system. These developments showcase the dynamic nature of global health policies.