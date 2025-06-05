Left Menu

Global Health Policy Shake-Ups: From Trump Tax Bill to UK Welfare Reforms

The health sector faces numerous challenges, from the projected 11 million increase in uninsured Americans under Trump's tax plan, to UK's mental health reforms potentially impacting welfare beneficiaries. Other updates include U.S. CDC committee resignation, Indonesia's new insurance regulation, and Brazil's control over a bird flu outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:33 IST
Global Health Policy Shake-Ups: From Trump Tax Bill to UK Welfare Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The health sector is grappling with significant policy changes across the globe. In the United States, the Congressional Budget Office has projected an 11 million increase in uninsured individuals over a decade, linked to President Trump's tax-cut legislation.

In the UK, one quarter of those receiving mental health-related welfare benefits expect financial losses due to proposed government reforms aimed at saving 4 billion pounds annually by 2030.

Elsewhere, the U.S. CDC has witnessed a resignation from its COVID-19 vaccine advisory committee, and Indonesia plans a new medical insurance co-payment system. These developments showcase the dynamic nature of global health policies.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025