Blood Donation by Gaza Doctors Amidst Crisis

In a desperate bid to save lives amidst escalating violence, doctors in the Gaza Strip have turned to donating their own blood to patients. This urgent measure comes in response to scores of Palestinians being wounded while attempting to collect food aid, as confirmed by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Thursday.

Amidst the crisis, around 100 MSF staff members held a protest outside the UN headquarters in Geneva. They voiced strong opposition against a chaotic aid distribution system, which is managed by an Israeli-backed private entity. Stephen Cornish, Director General of MSF Switzerland, emphasized the need for dignified access to essential supplies.

Disturbing reports have emerged of Israeli forces firing on aid seekers, resulting in over 100 deaths. The situation has prompted calls for a ceasefire and unrestricted aid access, yet a U.N. resolution for intervention was vetoed by the United States.

