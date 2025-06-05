Left Menu

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra reported 98 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the yearly total to 1,162. Notably, 48 cases emerged from Pune, 34 from Mumbai, and six from Thane. Since January, 14,565 tests were conducted with 1,162 testing positive. The state recorded 17 deaths, mostly with co-morbidities. Mumbai alone reported 575 cases this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:40 IST
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra continues its battle against COVID-19, with the state reporting 98 new cases on Thursday. This development brings the total cases recorded since January 1 to 1,162, according to the health department.

Among the newly reported cases, 48 originated in Pune district, 34 in Mumbai, and six in Thane, as confirmed by an official. The state has conducted 14,565 tests this year, with a positivity rate revealing 1,162 infected individuals.

Recovery statistics show that 597 people have recuperated from the virus, while 17 have succumbed, 16 of whom had co-morbidities. Significantly, no new deaths were reported since Wednesday, providing a slight relief to the state's health authorities.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025