Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra continues its battle against COVID-19, with the state reporting 98 new cases on Thursday. This development brings the total cases recorded since January 1 to 1,162, according to the health department.

Among the newly reported cases, 48 originated in Pune district, 34 in Mumbai, and six in Thane, as confirmed by an official. The state has conducted 14,565 tests this year, with a positivity rate revealing 1,162 infected individuals.

Recovery statistics show that 597 people have recuperated from the virus, while 17 have succumbed, 16 of whom had co-morbidities. Significantly, no new deaths were reported since Wednesday, providing a slight relief to the state's health authorities.