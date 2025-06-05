Probe Launched Over Shocking Bed Shortage in Jalna Hospital

Maharashtra's Jalna district hospital found itself under scrutiny after a viral video exposed dire conditions within its facilities. The footage highlights a severe bed shortage causing patients to sleep on the floor, adding to the overcrowding woes of the 200-bed establishment.

The disturbing video, shared widely, features one patient receiving intravenous fluids while lying on a floor mattress. Suresh Yewale, a concerned relative, recounted how his injured family member was admitted after a road accident and was left without a bed.

In response, Additional Civil Surgeon Dr. Rajendra Gadekar confirmed that an investigation commenced. He emphasized that measures are in place to ensure no patient endures such conditions again, promising corrective action against the erring staff.

