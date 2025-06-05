Left Menu

Probe Launched Over Shocking Bed Shortage in Jalna Hospital

A viral video reveals overcrowding and bed shortage in a government hospital in Jalna, Maharashtra. Patients are forced to sleep on floors due to lack of beds. A probe has been initiated by authorities to address the situation and ensure no patient is left without a proper sleeping arrangement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:49 IST
Probe Launched Over Shocking Bed Shortage in Jalna Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Jalna district hospital found itself under scrutiny after a viral video exposed dire conditions within its facilities. The footage highlights a severe bed shortage causing patients to sleep on the floor, adding to the overcrowding woes of the 200-bed establishment.

The disturbing video, shared widely, features one patient receiving intravenous fluids while lying on a floor mattress. Suresh Yewale, a concerned relative, recounted how his injured family member was admitted after a road accident and was left without a bed.

In response, Additional Civil Surgeon Dr. Rajendra Gadekar confirmed that an investigation commenced. He emphasized that measures are in place to ensure no patient endures such conditions again, promising corrective action against the erring staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

