Tragedy in Koraput: Minister Demands Answers on Hospital Deaths
Odisha’s Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling investigated the deaths of six patients in Koraput district hospital, suspected to be caused by wrong injections. A high-level probe was launched, but hospital authorities denied negligence. Political reactions ensued, with Congress leaders attributing the deaths to governmental failure.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling visited a Koraput district hospital amid allegations that wrong injections led to the deaths of six patients in rapid succession. He assured that negligence would attract strict action.
Accompanied by the district collector, Mahaling engaged with the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) team, demanding clarity on the incidents spanning late Tuesday to early Wednesday. Five deaths occurred within one hour Tuesday night, and a sixth followed early Wednesday. This has triggered probes from both the hospital and Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Santosh Mishra.
Amidst political turmoil, some officials denied negligence, while Congress leaders lambasted the government, labeling the deaths as murder. The investigation continues, with political figures visiting the site, including Koraput MLA Raghuram Macha and Kotpad MLA Rupu Bhatra. An expert committee has been tasked with delivering a report promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
