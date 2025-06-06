Cholera Outbreak in Ivory Coast: A Health Crisis Worsened by Climate Change
The Ivory Coast has confirmed a cholera outbreak, resulting in seven deaths and 45 cases in Vridi Akobrate. The disease thrives in areas with poor sanitation and clean water access. The region is vulnerable due to climate change impacts, and there's a global cholera vaccine shortage. Residents are urged to take hygiene precautions.
The Ivory Coast has grappled with a cholera outbreak, claiming seven lives and infecting 45 individuals in the village of Vridi Akobrate, near the nation's capital, Abidjan. Daniel Kouadio Ekra from the National Institute of Public Hygiene, confirmed the epidemic following analysis by the Pasteur Institute of Côte d'Ivoire.
Cholera, a disease strongly linked to poverty due to inadequate sanitation and access to clean water, is hitting Africa hard, with the continent experiencing eight times more fatalities than the Middle East. Experts attribute this increased risk to the compounded effects of climate change and the El Niño phenomenon.
The government urges citizens to remain vigilant by consuming safe drinking water, avoiding street-sold water bags, and maintaining proper hand hygiene. However, efforts are hampered by a global shortage of cholera vaccines, essential in poorer countries.
