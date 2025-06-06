Left Menu

COVID-19 Now Endemic: A Shift in Concern

COVID-19 is evolving into a milder, endemic disease, requiring occasional monitoring as new variants emerge. Experts emphasize that while infectivity remains high, the risk of severe illness is low for most, particularly those with previous exposure through infection or vaccination. Vulnerable populations should still exercise caution.

COVID-19 is becoming endemic and less severe over time, but occasional surges in cases may still occur due to its constant evolution, scientists say. While there is moderate concern due to waning immunity and seasonal factors, the virus is increasingly akin to a common respiratory illness.

The recent uptick in cases in India has been attributed to a mix of factors, including pre-existing conditions in vulnerable individuals and regional specifics. However, the infectivity of newer subvariants, though high, doesn't equate to increased virulence, experts note.

Officials report that the variant monitoring and public health systems require strengthening to better handle potential future waves. While vaccines continue to provide strong protection, there are calls for increased public access to protective measures such as masks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

