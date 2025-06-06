Navi Mumbai's Lifeline: Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Launches Blood Disorder Clinic

Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, has launched a pioneering Blood Disorder Clinic in Navi Mumbai, dedicated to diagnosing, treating, and managing blood-related conditions. Spearheaded by Dr Subhaprakash Sanyal, Director of the Fortis Institute of Blood Disorders, the facility was inaugurated by prominent figures from the hospital.

This specialized clinic offers care for life-threatening blood cancers such as Multiple Myeloma and Leukemia, alongside non-cancerous disorders like Anemia. Cutting-edge treatments, including CAR T-cell Therapy, are part of the clinic's offerings, providing new hope and comprehensive, patient-centered services for those in need.

Dr S. Narayani emphasized the program's role as a lifeline for patients, offering not just advanced treatments, but also support and a compassionate healing environment. Fortis Healthcare Limited, a leading healthcare provider in India, underscores its commitment to becoming the world's most trusted healthcare network.

(With inputs from agencies.)