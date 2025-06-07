Left Menu

Fake Cardiologist Scandal Rocks Government Hospital

An MBBS-qualified doctor allegedly impersonated a cardiologist, conducting over 50 heart surgeries at a government hospital using a fake registration. This unauthorized practice led to patient complications, and some deaths, sparking an investigation by the police. Legal actions and inquiries by medical associations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 07-06-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:54 IST
Fake Cardiologist Scandal Rocks Government Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged case of medical fraud has been unveiled at a government hospital involving an MBBS-qualified doctor, Dr. Pankaj Mohan Sharma, who posed as a cardiologist. Police report that Sharma conducted over 50 heart surgeries between July 2024 and February 2025 using the credentials of a legitimate cardiologist, leading to serious consequences for patients.

Concerns arose following complications and deaths among those treated by Sharma, prompting investigations at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital. It was discovered that Sharma impersonated cardiologist Dr. Pankaj Mohan by using his registration details and forging a DNB (Cardiology) degree stamp on prescriptions.

As the investigation unfolds, police have registered an FIR and continue to examine the extent of the fraudulent medical practice. Complaints from affected families and a legal notice filed by the true cardiologist underscore the severity of the situation as authorities seek justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

