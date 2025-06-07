Fake Cardiologist Scandal Rocks Government Hospital

An alleged case of medical fraud has been unveiled at a government hospital involving an MBBS-qualified doctor, Dr. Pankaj Mohan Sharma, who posed as a cardiologist. Police report that Sharma conducted over 50 heart surgeries between July 2024 and February 2025 using the credentials of a legitimate cardiologist, leading to serious consequences for patients.

Concerns arose following complications and deaths among those treated by Sharma, prompting investigations at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital. It was discovered that Sharma impersonated cardiologist Dr. Pankaj Mohan by using his registration details and forging a DNB (Cardiology) degree stamp on prescriptions.

As the investigation unfolds, police have registered an FIR and continue to examine the extent of the fraudulent medical practice. Complaints from affected families and a legal notice filed by the true cardiologist underscore the severity of the situation as authorities seek justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)