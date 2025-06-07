Rajasthan Revolutionizes Hospital Queues with Innovative Management System
Rajasthan’s hospitals are adopting a modern queue management system to streamline patient registration and reduce waiting times. After successful trials in Jaipur, the initiative is expanding state-wide. Officials, including Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar, are driving this change to enhance efficiency in medical services.
- Country:
- India
In a move to improve efficiency, hospitals across Rajasthan are set to implement a modern queue management system designed to streamline patient registrations and minimize waiting times, according to officials.
The system, which was successfully trialed in Jaipur's Jaipuria and Kanwatia hospitals, will soon be introduced in other hospitals throughout the state. Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar conducted an inspection at these hospitals on Saturday, assessing the new process and engaging with both staff and patients for feedback.
Kumar confirmed that preparations are actively underway to implement the system at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Hospital, with work proceeding rapidly. Hospital superintendents from other institutions affiliated with Sawai Mansingh Medical College have also reviewed the system and are preparing for its rollout in their facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in IPL match in Jaipur.
Crunch Time in Jaipur: Mumbai Indians Face Punjab Kings with Playoff Stakes High
Jaipur Airport: Rising Air Travel and Strategic Investments Elevate Passenger Traffic
Jaipur Courts Targeted by Hoax Bomb Scare
Controversy Over Privatization of Medical Colleges Sparks Debate