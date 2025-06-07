Rajasthan Revolutionizes Hospital Queues with Innovative Management System

In a move to improve efficiency, hospitals across Rajasthan are set to implement a modern queue management system designed to streamline patient registrations and minimize waiting times, according to officials.

The system, which was successfully trialed in Jaipur's Jaipuria and Kanwatia hospitals, will soon be introduced in other hospitals throughout the state. Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar conducted an inspection at these hospitals on Saturday, assessing the new process and engaging with both staff and patients for feedback.

Kumar confirmed that preparations are actively underway to implement the system at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Hospital, with work proceeding rapidly. Hospital superintendents from other institutions affiliated with Sawai Mansingh Medical College have also reviewed the system and are preparing for its rollout in their facilities.

