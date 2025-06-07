Left Menu

Rajasthan Revolutionizes Hospital Queues with Innovative Management System

Rajasthan’s hospitals are adopting a modern queue management system to streamline patient registration and reduce waiting times. After successful trials in Jaipur, the initiative is expanding state-wide. Officials, including Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar, are driving this change to enhance efficiency in medical services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-06-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 23:07 IST
Rajasthan Revolutionizes Hospital Queues with Innovative Management System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to improve efficiency, hospitals across Rajasthan are set to implement a modern queue management system designed to streamline patient registrations and minimize waiting times, according to officials.

The system, which was successfully trialed in Jaipur's Jaipuria and Kanwatia hospitals, will soon be introduced in other hospitals throughout the state. Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar conducted an inspection at these hospitals on Saturday, assessing the new process and engaging with both staff and patients for feedback.

Kumar confirmed that preparations are actively underway to implement the system at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Hospital, with work proceeding rapidly. Hospital superintendents from other institutions affiliated with Sawai Mansingh Medical College have also reviewed the system and are preparing for its rollout in their facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Offensives in Gaza Continue Amid Rising Death Toll

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Offensives in Gaza Continue Amid Rising Death Tol...

 Global
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025