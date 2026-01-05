Jaipur to Host Army Day Parade: A New Chapter in Tradition
For the first time, Jaipur will host the Army Day parade on January 15, moving the event from its traditional location in Delhi. The parade, to be held on Mahal Road, aims to make the annual observance accessible to the public and highlights include tributes to ex-servicemen.
In an unprecedented shift, Jaipur will host the Army Day parade for the first time on January 15, officials announced on Monday. Traditionally held in Delhi, this year's parade will take place on Mahal Road, opening up the event for public viewing.
The Army Day celebrations kicked off with a medical camp held at the Military Hospital, providing healthcare services to ex-servicemen, war widows, and their families. Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, graced the medical camp as the chief guest.
Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, South Western Command Army Commander, noted the large number of ex-servicemen and dependents in the region and highlighted the significance of hosting the parade in Jaipur, adding a touch of local pride to this national event. The parade will also feature a showcase of Operation Sindoor.
