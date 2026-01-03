Left Menu

BJP Leader's Struggle Highlights Jaipur Civic Body Woes

Senior BJP leader Kailash Nath Bhatt criticized the Jaipur Municipal Corporation for delays in issuing his late brother's death certificate. Despite completing all formalities, he faced repeated visits to the Sanganer office, sparking concerns about inefficiencies. The certificate was issued promptly after Bhatt's social media post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:56 IST
BJP Leader's Struggle Highlights Jaipur Civic Body Woes
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Kailash Nath Bhatt has raised serious concerns about the inefficiencies within the Jaipur Municipal Corporation after struggling to obtain a death certificate for his brother. Bhatt, a former additional advocate general, shared his ordeal on social media, highlighting the bureaucratic hassles he encountered, which included being made to visit the Sanganer office repeatedly despite completing all required formalities.

Bhatt, an ally of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, further criticized the system for compelling individuals to approach through middlemen, exacerbating the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens. His post resonated widely, leading to the quick issuance of the death certificate, which Bhatt insisted should be a standard practice for all citizens.

The incident casts a spotlight on administrative inefficiencies and raises questions about the delivery of basic civic services. The Jaipur Municipal Corporation's response following Bhatt's viral post underscores the power of social media in holding institutions accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes on Gondia-Kohmara Road: A Tale of Loss and Survival

Tragedy Strikes on Gondia-Kohmara Road: A Tale of Loss and Survival

 India
2
Delhi Government's Sweet Deal: Free Sugar for Antyodaya Families

Delhi Government's Sweet Deal: Free Sugar for Antyodaya Families

 India
3
Tragic Demise: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Gurmeet Singh's Death

Tragic Demise: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Gurmeet Singh's Death

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Bus Crash Leads to Fatality in Bhubaneswar

Tragic Collision: Bus Crash Leads to Fatality in Bhubaneswar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026