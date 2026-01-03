BJP Leader's Struggle Highlights Jaipur Civic Body Woes

Senior BJP leader Kailash Nath Bhatt has raised serious concerns about the inefficiencies within the Jaipur Municipal Corporation after struggling to obtain a death certificate for his brother. Bhatt, a former additional advocate general, shared his ordeal on social media, highlighting the bureaucratic hassles he encountered, which included being made to visit the Sanganer office repeatedly despite completing all required formalities.

Bhatt, an ally of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, further criticized the system for compelling individuals to approach through middlemen, exacerbating the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens. His post resonated widely, leading to the quick issuance of the death certificate, which Bhatt insisted should be a standard practice for all citizens.

The incident casts a spotlight on administrative inefficiencies and raises questions about the delivery of basic civic services. The Jaipur Municipal Corporation's response following Bhatt's viral post underscores the power of social media in holding institutions accountable.

