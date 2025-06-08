Left Menu

Goa Minister's Bold Stand: Patient Care vs. Doctor's Conduct

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane defended his decision to suspend a doctor for mistreating a patient at Goa Medical College and Hospital. Despite criticism, Rane emphasized his commitment to ensuring no patient is denied care, particularly the elderly, and stressed the need for compassion in patient care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-06-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 09:28 IST
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has firmly defended his decision to suspend a doctor from a state-run hospital, citing the doctor's 'arrogant behaviour' towards a patient.

Rane faced criticism on social media and from the Indian Medical Association after he ordered the suspension of Dr. Rudresh Kurtikar, the Chief Medical Officer at Goa Medical College and Hospital. The action followed a complaint from a senior journalist regarding the mistreatment of a patient.

Even while accepting that his communication could have been more measured, Rane remained unapologetic about advocating for patients, emphasizing the responsibility to address issues of compassion and care in the healthcare system.

