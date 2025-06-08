Health Headlines: Texas Measles Stalls, Omada's Nasdaq Triumph, and Vaccination Drives
The latest health news includes Texas seeing no new measles cases, Omada's successful stock market debut, South Africa's vaccination increase against foot-and-mouth disease, and bird flu ruled out in Brazil. Other highlights include a breakthrough in kidney disease therapy and a possible rare side effect of Ozempic noted by EU regulators.
In a positive development, the Texas health department has reported no new measles cases as of Friday, marking a halt in the outbreak that saw 742 confirmed cases since February. This offers a respite for the state which has been the epicenter of the virus.
Omada made an impressive entry on Nasdaq with shares jumping 21% and a valuation hitting $1.28 billion. This reflects renewed investor confidence in public offerings despite recent market turbulence linked to U.S. trade policies.
South Africa is taking extensive measures to fight foot-and-mouth disease, ramping up vaccine stocks and expanding inoculations amid a rise in cases. The disease has posed significant threats to the country's beef supplies, particularly affecting KwaZulu-Natal Province.
