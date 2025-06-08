Health Headlines: Texas Measles Stalls, Omada's Nasdaq Triumph, and Vaccination Drives

In a positive development, the Texas health department has reported no new measles cases as of Friday, marking a halt in the outbreak that saw 742 confirmed cases since February. This offers a respite for the state which has been the epicenter of the virus.

Omada made an impressive entry on Nasdaq with shares jumping 21% and a valuation hitting $1.28 billion. This reflects renewed investor confidence in public offerings despite recent market turbulence linked to U.S. trade policies.

South Africa is taking extensive measures to fight foot-and-mouth disease, ramping up vaccine stocks and expanding inoculations amid a rise in cases. The disease has posed significant threats to the country's beef supplies, particularly affecting KwaZulu-Natal Province.

