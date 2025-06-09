Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu Launches National Sickle Cell Eradication Mission-2047

President Droupadi Murmu participates in the National Sickle Cell Eradication Mission-2047 program in Madhya Pradesh on June 19, World Sickle Cell Day. The event promotes awareness and offers genetic counseling and medical services to advance the mission's goal of eliminating sickle cell disease by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:50 IST
President Droupadi Murmu is set to attend a significant event for the National Sickle Cell Eradication Mission-2047 in Talun village, Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh, aligning with World Sickle Cell Day on June 19. The initiative aims to boost awareness of this genetic blood disorder under this year's global theme, 'Every Nation, Every Drop - Unite By Donating Blood.'

The program, taking place at the gram panchayat sports stadium, will feature President Murmu as the chief guest, joined by key figures such as MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Governor Mangubhai Patel. Innovative initiatives, including genetic counseling resources and guidelines for expectant mothers affected by the disease, will be launched.

Counseling camps in 33 districts will provide comprehensive information on genetic counseling, disease management, and medical services. Efforts continue to target tribal and rural panchayats, with screenings, genetic counseling, and the distribution of counseling cards and UDID cards to facilitate understanding and support for sickle cell patients. The mission, which launched in MP in 2021, remains committed to eradicating sickle cell by 2047.

