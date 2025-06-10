Collector's Visionary Pledge: Eye Donation Campaign Gains Momentum

In a significant move to promote eye donation, Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge of Latur, Maharashtra, has pledged to donate her eyes. Her announcement came during the 'Eye Donation Pledge Campaign,' launched at the Dayanand Auditorium on Tuesday.

The campaign is a collaborative effort between the District Surgeon's Office and the Collector's Office. By signing the pledge, Thakur-Ghuge hopes to encourage others to consider the profound impact of eye donation.

Thakur-Ghuge expressed confidence that the campaign will generate substantial awareness within the community and inspire many to follow her lead, potentially transforming lives through the gift of sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)