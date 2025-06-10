Left Menu

Collector's Visionary Pledge: Eye Donation Campaign Gains Momentum

Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge from Maharashtra's Latur district pledged to donate her eyes during the 'Eye Donation Pledge Campaign.' The joint initiative aims to raise awareness about eye donation and inspire more individuals to participate.

Updated: 10-06-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:28 IST
In a significant move to promote eye donation, Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge of Latur, Maharashtra, has pledged to donate her eyes. Her announcement came during the 'Eye Donation Pledge Campaign,' launched at the Dayanand Auditorium on Tuesday.

The campaign is a collaborative effort between the District Surgeon's Office and the Collector's Office. By signing the pledge, Thakur-Ghuge hopes to encourage others to consider the profound impact of eye donation.

Thakur-Ghuge expressed confidence that the campaign will generate substantial awareness within the community and inspire many to follow her lead, potentially transforming lives through the gift of sight.

