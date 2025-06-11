Controversial Dismissal: Vaccine Advisory Committee Overhaul Stirs Public Health Concerns
U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed an advisory panel, intending to restore trust in vaccines. Experts warn this move may erode public confidence and risk preventable diseases. The panel's dismissal comes ahead of key vaccine recommendations, raising concerns from health leaders and lawmakers alike.
In a controversial move, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), aiming to restore public confidence in vaccines, a decision that has drawn criticism from public health experts.
The panel, critical in setting national vaccine guidelines, was fired just weeks before a significant meeting to finalize recommendations, prompting fears of increasing vaccine skepticism amid a global pandemic.
Critics including former CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden and U.S. lawmakers warn that this decision overlooks scientific evidence for political priorities, jeopardizing public trust and health safety.