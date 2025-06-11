Controversial Dismissal: Vaccine Advisory Committee Overhaul Stirs Public Health Concerns

In a controversial move, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), aiming to restore public confidence in vaccines, a decision that has drawn criticism from public health experts.

The panel, critical in setting national vaccine guidelines, was fired just weeks before a significant meeting to finalize recommendations, prompting fears of increasing vaccine skepticism amid a global pandemic.

Critics including former CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden and U.S. lawmakers warn that this decision overlooks scientific evidence for political priorities, jeopardizing public trust and health safety.