Trump's Cultural Overhaul at the Kennedy Center: A Mixed Reception

U.S. President Donald Trump faced a fusillade of boos and cheers upon entering the Kennedy Center on Wednesday for a performance of 'Les Miserables.' The appearance was Trump's first at the center since initiating significant conservative changes at the historically bipartisan-supported institution.

Despite securing over $10 million in donations for the arts facility, the center's subscription revenue has seen a dramatic downturn of 36% since early June. Trump's appearance aimed at boosting funding for the cultural icon stirred varied reactions from the crowd, which included drag performers in an apparent protest against his criticism of such shows.

While Trump aims to pivot the venue's programming towards conservative audiences, he remains a controversial figure in the arts scene. Upcoming shows continue to feature eclectic acts, including drag characters, much to the chagrin of the current administration's ideals.